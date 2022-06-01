Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 690 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.10) to GBX 690 ($8.73) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.90% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of AUY stock opened at GBX 421 ($5.33) on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 429.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08.
About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.