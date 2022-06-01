Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 690 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.10) to GBX 690 ($8.73) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.90% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AUY stock opened at GBX 421 ($5.33) on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 429.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.