Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 108,382,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,883,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 929,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

