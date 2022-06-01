Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Lowered to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. 5,538,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,324,588. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Yamana Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,578,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Yamana Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,004,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,946,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

