Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Cut to Tender at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.25. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YRI. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.58.

Shares of TSE YRI traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,533. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.11.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

