Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$690.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YRI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.75.

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

