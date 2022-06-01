Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 25.2% in May

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 12,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

YSG opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.72.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200,949 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

