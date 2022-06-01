Yext (YEXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YEXT opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $666.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Yext by 6.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Yext by 5,377.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Yext by 59.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

