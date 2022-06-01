Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.88. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $16.89.
Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 798.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.