Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. AFC Gamma reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFCG shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at $53,146,191.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $353.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

