Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Clean Harbors reported sales of $926.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

CLH stock opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

