Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.49 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. Genasys reported sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $54.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.55 million to $55.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

GNSS stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 million, a PE ratio of -192.25 and a beta of 0.37. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

