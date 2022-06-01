Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.38.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

