Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $34.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. Lennar has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

