Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.88. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the first quarter worth $140,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.