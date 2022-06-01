Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silence Therapeutics.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million.

SLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

