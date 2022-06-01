Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $677.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.67 million and the highest is $685.54 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $567.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

VNTR stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

