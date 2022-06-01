Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.37 Million

Brokerages expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $378.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the lowest is $332.73 million. Clearway Energy posted sales of $380.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearway Energy.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.62, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1,069.23%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.