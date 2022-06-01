Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to report sales of $392.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.40 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $310.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,090,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 111,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.