Zacks: Analysts Expect J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $350.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.30 million. J&J Snack Foods reported sales of $324.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $257,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

