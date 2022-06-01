Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) to Post $1.65 EPS

Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $219.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day moving average is $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $156.27 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.