Zacks: Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will report $105.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $99.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $431.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $434.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $471.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

