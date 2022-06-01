Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,572. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

