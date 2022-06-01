Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to post $400.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.22 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $428.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.32. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

