Zacks: Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will report $223.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.70 million and the lowest is $221.60 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $194.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $881.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $887.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $307,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $32.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

