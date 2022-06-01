Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to post sales of $66.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.33 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $71.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $265.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.70 million to $266.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $279.01 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $283.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 69,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $103,774.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,878,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,817,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,363.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 589,908 shares of company stock worth $791,366. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

