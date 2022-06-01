Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $844.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will report sales of $844.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $839.41 million and the highest is $848.77 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $768.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $63.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

