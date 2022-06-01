Zacks: Analysts Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.24. GAP posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.