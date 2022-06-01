Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $1.28. Actinium Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ATNM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 140,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

