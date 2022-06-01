Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. 11,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,309. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

