Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will post $10.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.68 billion and the lowest is $10.24 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $43.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.07 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $46.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.
AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a PE ratio of -207.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
