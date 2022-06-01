Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will report sales of $248.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.16 million and the lowest is $248.41 million. Autohome reported sales of $300.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Autohome’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 799.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 146.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

