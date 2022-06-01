Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $104.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.13 million to $107.33 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $126.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $468.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.94 million to $488.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $569.87 million, with estimates ranging from $515.08 million to $674.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

