Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.21 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) will announce sales of $104.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.13 million to $107.33 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $126.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $468.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.94 million to $488.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $569.87 million, with estimates ranging from $515.08 million to $674.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.