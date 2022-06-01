Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.34 Million

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.23 million to $88.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.79 million, with estimates ranging from $93.06 million to $100.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 819.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.63. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.