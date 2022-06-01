Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.69 Million

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will report $154.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.48 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $150.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $625.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.81 million to $644.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $657.52 million, with estimates ranging from $638.37 million to $676.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRTG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRTG opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.54%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.