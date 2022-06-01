Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INKT opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

