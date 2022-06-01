Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) will announce $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.21 billion and the lowest is $6.17 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $25.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

