Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $268.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

PBH opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

