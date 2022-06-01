Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) to report $117.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.37 million and the highest is $118.00 million. Qualys reported sales of $99.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $485.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $556.40 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,283. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 48.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $130.90. Qualys has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

