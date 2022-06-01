Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.47 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

SEE stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.