Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,039,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,842. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 247.86, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.