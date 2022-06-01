Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,039,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,842. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 247.86, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
