Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will post $16.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the highest is $22.50 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $12.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $81.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $104.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.85 million, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $101,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBPH opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $666.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.