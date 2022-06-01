Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.02 Million

Analysts expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to announce $230.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.70 million. Traeger reported sales of $213.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $821.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $840.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $951.14 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

COOK stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $561.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $90,296,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth about $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $28,329,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Traeger by 1,187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth about $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

