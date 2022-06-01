Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will announce $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Trevena reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $6.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.40 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.