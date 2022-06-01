Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.02. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 5,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $7,412,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

