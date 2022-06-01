Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to announce $27.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $15.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $120.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $128.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $173.40 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $188.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 577,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 659,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

