Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.17. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 244,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.