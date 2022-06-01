Zacks: Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Million

Brokerages predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will announce $1.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 million. electroCore reported sales of $1.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $8.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 million to $8.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.27 million, with estimates ranging from $13.96 million to $14.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in electroCore by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 244,181 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.