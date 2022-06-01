Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,340,000 after buying an additional 95,774 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

