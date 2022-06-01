Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) to announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. 4,846,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

