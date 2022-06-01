Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.